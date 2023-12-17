Raj govt directs DGP to constitute SIT to probe paper leaks

The Home Department of the Rajasthan government on Saturday directed the state’s DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recruitment exam paper leaks that took place during the tenure of the previous government.

The Home Department’s direction to the DGP came on orders of new Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

The SIT will be headed by an ADG-rank officer and conduct a thorough investigation into each case of paper leaks.

Soon after swearing in as the new Rajasthan chief minister, Bhajanlal Sharma swung into action and announced the formation of an Anti-Gangster Task Force to stop organised crime in the state and an SIT to probe the paper leaks.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force will also be headed by an ADG-rank official.

Both the decisions were taken during a meeting held on Friday by the new CM.

Paper leaks and organised crime were among the key issues on which the BJP had fought the recently concluded Rajasthan assembly elections and secured a comfortable majority.

After swearing in as CM, Sharma had Friday said that the double engine government of the state will take strong decisions keeping in mind the farmers, poor, women and youth, and will take Rajasthan on the path of progress.