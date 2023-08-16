Raj CM launches food scheme for 1.04 crore needy families

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the “Nishulk Annapurna Food Packet Yojana”, a welfare scheme for 1.04 crore families in the state.

Under the scheme, the more than 1.04 crore families will get a free Annapurna kits each containing pulses, sugar, salt, edible oil, chilli, coriander and turmeric every month.

Announcing the scheme, on the Independent Day, the chief minister said the Non-NFSA (National Food Security Scheme) families who had availed of financial assistance during the Covid pandemic will also be benefitted from the scheme.

Advertisement

Gehlot said that the state government was taking its decisions with an intention to provide maximum relief to the common man.

Launching the scheme by distributing food packets to the beneficiaries, he said the state government, by bringing all the public welfare schemes on the ground, is providing relief to the general public.

He said these welfare schemes are not freebies, they are, in fact, the responsibility of the democratically elected government towards the general public, he added.

The Annapurna Food Packet with one kg chana dal, sugar, iodised salt, one litre soybean refined edible oil, 100 gm chilli powder and coriander powder and 50 gm turmeric, which will be given free through PoS machine. Families, who got financial assistance during the Covid pandemic, will also get the free ration kit.

The chief minister lamented that many needy families are deprived of the benefits of the National Food Security Scheme as the Centre fixed a ceiling on it. During the Covid pandemic, after a survey of destitute families, around 32 lakh NFSA and non-NFSA families were provided economic assistance of Rs 5,500, he said.