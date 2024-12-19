Raj BJP refutes Cong charges of failure against Bhajan Lal Govt

Dismissing the Opposition’s accusations about the Bhajan Lal Sharma led- BJP government in Rajasthan, the ruling party on Thursday shot back, saying, “Sharma and his team under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi put performance par-excellence in the first year of their rule”.

However, the Congress in the state is not ready to come to terms to accept the accomplishments attained by our government, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa and former LoP, Rajasthan state assembly, Rajendra Singh Rathore said. The grand old party leadership is frustrated over success of the BJP’s incumbent government is raking up false (negative) narrative against us, however, these attempts are impact less, they said.

The results of recent by elections of seven Rajasthan assembly seats have showed that people have demolished the fake narrative being raked by the Opposition party. Rathore has accepted the challenge from the Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara for open public debate on issues of development and the Sharma led government achievements.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here, Bairwa and Rathore said the CM started target chasing from the day one and the entire government worked hard to achieve success in every sphere and for all sections and strata, right from the state capital to towns, villages and down to the remotest Hamlet/settlement.

The government has brought welfare and elevation in life of backward, dalit or otherwise weaker sections, provided employment to the unemployed ones and for paving way for rapid transformation of the state worked to ensure

huge investments. Several schemes and programmes launched by the government are making big impact in life of common man and weaker and down trodden strata.

Investors/entrepreneurs from 32 countries participated in the 3 – Day Rising Rajasthan Global Investors summit that enabled us to ink MoUs for investment of Rs 35 lakh crore, they reminded. The Government has target of making the state’s economy USD 300 billion by next four years, Rathore said.