Rains lash Delhi, bring much needed respite from heatwave

Finally, the Delhiites got a much-needed respite from the scorching sun and the heatwave that continued for over a week. The weather started relenting during the day, by evening the drizzle started which turned into moderate to heavy rain accompanied by hailstorms in many parts of the capital.

If the rains continue for a couple of days as was predicted by the IMD the weather should turn pleasant in the capital. Delhi had been witnessing one of the warmest and driest April in years with the temperature breaching the 45-degree Celcius mark.

Not only Delhi but the adjoining areas of Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh also witnessed the rains. Apart from north India, the rains also lashed Karnataka, Andhara, and Bihar.

As rains brought down the temperatures, it was time for Twitterati to celebrate the pleasant showers. The tweeter was flooded with pictures and videos of rains washing the roads and lashing the trees on the sidewalks. Many memes were instantly uploaded on the internet celebrating the rain and commenting on the politics of the day.

Though in the last two days the temperature had come down slightly it didn’t feel very pleasant. The widespread showers should bring down the temperatures for at least a couple of weeks.

The Indian Meteorological Department has made the forecast that the sky would be overcast and light drizzle can be experienced in many parts of the country including Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Karnataka.

IMD has also predicted that the heatwave would not ebb and slightly lower temperatures could be expected in most parts of the country in northern and south India. This is good news for the people who had been witnessing power cuts in the brutal summer.