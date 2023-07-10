Rains hit normal life in Rajasthan, 2 killed

Moderate to heavy downpour on Monday affected normal life and traffic as low lying areas were inundated in Rajasthan’s most district, and two persons were reportedly killed in rains related mishaps as the south-west monsoon aggravated in the north-west regions of the state in the last 24 hours.

The six-year old boy, who had been swept away in the rainy water in Murlipura police station in Jaipur, was recovered and taken to a hospital where the doctor declared him dead, the police said, adding that the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

The body of a person, who is yet to be identified, was found in Ajmer in the overflowing sewer, which was uncovered. The man who was going on his bike probably slipped into the stream of rainy water last night, the police said.

Incessant rainfall paralysed the normal life and vehicular traffic in Jaipur from Monday morning to afternoon. Low lying colonies were inundated on Ajmer Road, Sikar Road, Tonk Road, Narayan Singh Circle and many roads in the walled city.

Dargah area, Railway station, and many inside areas of Ajmer also experiencing flood like situation, and Ana Sagar Lake, Fai Sagar Lake were overflowing. Three gates of Ana Sagar lake were opened to release excess water from the danger mark.

Mount Abu, a sole hill station, experienced monsoon’s torrential rains and recorded the maximum rainfall in the state. Heavy to torrential rains in the next 4-5 days are predicted in the north west of the state, covering many districts of Rajasthan, Radheyshyam Sharma, Chief of Weather Office in Jaipur, said.