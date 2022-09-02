Raining Plaudits with Malhars

This was the first birthday of Archanapuri Maa without her divine physical presence at Satyananda Devatan, the haven of traditional Indian education, literature, arts and culture. The weeklong celebrations reestablished the fact that Maa was, and still, is the inspiration of all Ashram activities; and under the guidance of her doggedly devoted disciples these remained focused on Maa’s culture-conscious persona, soaked in eternal truth and spirituality.

The celebrations included puja rituals, discourses, Kavi Sammelan, Shruti Natak, music, dance and dancedrama. Four days were exclusively reserved for the latter four. The highlight of the session studded with Archana Maa’s self-composed songs, was the soulful duet renditions by Anirban Das and Diptam Sinha Biswas, worthy disciples of Vidushi Mandira Lahiri. Their trained, pliable voices and emotive presentation did wonders.

So did Sagnik Sen and Priyasmita Ghosh, two hugely gifted and wellgroomed disciples of Nabhodeep Chakraborty (Kasur Patiala Gharana). Apparently he ensured that his shishyas select devotiondipped compositions of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan while singing khayals. Sagnik Sen’s interpretation of raga Hamir turned out to be an ideal example of his Patiala grooming, replete with demanding combination of open, powerful aakar, direct approach to raga and ornate style.

The raga’s revealing opening phrase sung by Sagnik reminded one of Bade Khan’s well-meaning jibe “Hum (slow) maalgadi nahi chalate; hamara gaana toh express train hai!” The slow-mediumpaced jhaptal khayal further established the gharana’s preference for ragas with intrinsic faster movements. Sagnik did full justice to Hamir even while displaying his impressive display of bol vistar, behlawa, taans with varied grains and designs even at the fast pace of teental.

He surprised one with Bhupali as his second choice after Hamir but this difficult feat looked like a cakewalk when he inundated his listeners with the divinely powerful beauty of ‘Devadidev Mahadev’. Expertly assisted by Supriyo Roy (tabla) and Ashok Roy (harmonium), he concluded with an evocative Shyamasangeet set to Mishra Bhimpalasi.

The Patiala magic continued as Priyasmita Ghosh, gurubahen of Sagnik, arrived with the riches of her tuneful and aesthetic presentation of ragas Megh and Malkauns, a Shyamasangeet and a gem from Archanapuri Maa’s innumerable devotional compositions. Gautam Guha (tabla) and Ashok Roy (harmonium) provided desired support. Raga Bhupali reappeared next evening, but in a different garb, styled by the Gwalior Gharana’s ashtaang gayaki.

Its talented exponent Arjun Roy, flanked by his sensitive co-artistes Surojit Saha (tabla) and Sayan Chatterjee (harmonium), delighted with his khayal renditions and two devotioncharged bhajans.

Flautist Shakti Nag, surrounded by his flute playing disciples, presented the grandeur of raga Megh followed by a lilting dhun. Pandit Sujit Saha’s vociferous tabla infused thrill. After the enlightening speeches of Swami Mrigananda and Priyanath Chattopadhyay on the joint educational venture of Sree Satyananda Mahapeeth and Omkarnath Mission Global University, the final evening dazzled with the pristine beauty of Nrityanjali by Indrani Chattopadhyay and the members of Omkarnath Mission Yuva Kendra. Indrani’s take on the dhrupad-anga kathak was as neat and graceful as the Shiv Vandana (group), Bhajan (Archana Maa’s composition) and Kalawati tarana presented by the group under Indrani’s direction.

The celebration closed with ‘Nava-Rasa-Dharay Hara-Gauri’, a dance-drama penned and tuned by Maa. Its storyline, describing how Uma’s penance wins Shiva’s respect and he accepts her as his consort, was re-choreographed by Sudipa Sain Seal and staged by Nrityashaily Cultural Academy. Guru Vandana Riwaz Kendra presented its 27th annual classical music event as ‘Guru Vandana’ recently at Panihati Lok Sanskriti Bhawan (main) and paid glowing tributes to Pandit Arun Bhaduri.

Most of the participants, including Ashok Kumar Ghosh, the lifeline of the organization, and Pandit Tushar Dutta, the main attraction of the event, were groomed by Bhaduri, the legendary but almost unsung Guru. Very few remember that one of the first exceptionally dedicated scholars of SRA, young Arun Bhaduri was fast rising as a vocalist and prolific composer of widely accepted raga bandishes, bhajans and Bangla gaan.

Very soon he got elevated to the status of a Guru with SRA at a time when Pandit A Kanan, Bhaduri’s dadaguru, was in his prime. Like his mentor Bhaduri too proved himself as an excellent trainer who could enable even pedestrians to sing with pleasing, tuneful voice-throw. But unfortunately, he was a rarity with high moral values of yore. He lacked the aggressive showmanship and cutthroat competitive spirit.

He calmly accepted the fact that his meritorious students would be ‘given away’ to, or would be ‘adopted’ by a few of his ambitious contemporaries. Despite all, he chiseled innumerable voices who are very successful musicians today. Tushar Dutta staged a grand finale while representing his revered Guruji’s clan with contagious passion.

His sparkling presentation of raga Bhupali was suitably assisted by Subrata Gupta (tabla) and Hiranmay Mitra (harmonium). Earlier, young santoor maestro Dishari Chakraborty’s delineation of the rare raga Gunwanti spoke high of his command on the rich content and powerful playing technique.

Another rising vocalist Utso Ghosh commenced the session with PuriaDhanashri, a sweet early evening melody, sung as beautifully. Both the performers were accompanied by Bivash Sanghai’s sensitive and suitably reciprocal tabla.

Earlier, guided by Ashok Kumar Ghosh, the young students of the Kendra presented classical bandishes with confidence. Malhar Festival ‘Listening to music is a soul searching act’, reiterated Swami Supurnananda, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, before settling down to savour the melodic Malhars presented by two popular classical musicians at Vivekananda Hall recently. Vocalist Brajeshwar Mukherjee chose an evergreen raga, Miyan Malhar. The gentle application of both nishads nicely etched the identifying feature of the raga.

The first touch of pancham was very soft before coming down in the lap of oscillating komal Gandhar. The tempo of the slow ektal khayal and raga elaboration up to Nishad remained as introspective as that of the Kirana gharana. His easy access to the lower octave, voice modulation, long meends, oscillating gani and diverse speed-oriented phrases helped paint the picture of monsoon.

To woo upper sa he crafted a very interesting web of notes. Next came the turn of skillful behlawa. One bol-based phrase led to sargams. Boltaans were nicely designed; so were barabar ki sargam taans. Gamak taans with solfa and fast vowel taans displayed great force before his ecstatic ‘Barasan laagi re badariya’ in drut teental, laced with short crisp, very fast taans.

Competently aided by Gaurishankar Karmakar (tabla) and Gourab Chatterjee (harmonium) he sang a tarana composition of Baba Alauddin Khan and concluded with a Desh thumri set to addha. His exquisite bol-banav could do better with a well-executed laggi. Next session featured maestros Parthosarothy (sarod) and Abhijit Banerjee (tabla) with raga Megh as their muse. Alap’s opening phrase said it all and developed the raga in the lower octave.

The somber mood of the season unfurled with the help of powerful meend and oscillating notes. Holding the arm of faster moving phrases the heaviness lightened in the middle octave.

The jod invited heavy gamaks, hemmed with softly moving fast taans. Interestingly varied and beautiful rhythm-patterns and gently gliding key-phrases between the vociferous bolkari were aesthetically pleasing. When the broad-faced tabla joined the sarod for saath-sangat, the mellow sound of tabla added to the resonating beauty of the sarod.

The seasoned musicians complimented one another happily. Taans warmed up their musical conversation. Jhala was no exception. For gatkari Parthosarothy chose Jaijaiwanti with Bageshri Anga albeit his Maihar School prefers Desh Anga. His sarod sang the former with teental asits timekeeper. It was bliss.