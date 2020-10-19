As rain continue to dog the city breaching of a water body after midnight caused flash floods and fresh inundation of many localities as well as roads in Hyderabad.

After the flooding on 13 October many of the lakes, tanks and Musi river are at full capacity and even moderate rain has triggered fresh inundation of colonies.

The heavy rains has also triggered wall collapse killing a six year-old girl at Mangalhat while a man died of electrocution in Malakpet.

The breaching of the Balapur Lake also known as Gurram Cheruvu in the wee hours of Sunday caused flooding in several areas including Hafiz Babanagar, Nabeel Colony, Gulshan Iqbal Colony, Yaqutpura.

Hyderabad city police along with the Disaster Response Force of the civic body conducted rescue and evacuation of the residents with boats. In some places earthmovers were being used by police to move the residents on the upper floors to safety.

According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) a total of 2,100 families were evacuated. Heavy rain in afternoon and evening caused the breach in the lake.

According to unconfirmed reports two people have died including a young boy in Naseebnagar and another body was found at Omer Colony.

The strong currents of flood water left a trail of destruction overturning rickshaws and cars and the debris brought in buried the vehicles with only the roofs visible.

The AIMIM leadership including local MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and local MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited the affected areas and oversaw rescue operations as residents face immense hardships.

Meanwhile TRS leadership faced the ire of the locals, Its MP Ranjith Reddy and minister Sabitha Indra Reddy were forced to face the locals after their convoys were stopped demanding that water should be pumped out of the colony in Meerpet.

Hayathnagar TRS councillor were heckled by angry residents while he was touring the area. So far in GHMC area 37,409 families have been affected. With the met office predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms in next 48 hours citizens are being asked to stay indoors.

The MeT office has forecast more rains in parts of Telangana till 21 October.

Himayatsagar, the reservoir which stores flood waters is currently full and with more inflows officials warned that the gates will be kept open with more water flowing through the Musi river.

People living in the low lying areas have been asked to move to relief camps. Backflows from Durgam Cheruvu, another lake near the IT hub has caused flooding in nearby colonies as well.

Many of the key roads have been flooded including national highways leading to Warangal, Vijayawada and Kurnool. GHMC has issued an appeal from the urban development minister KT Rama Rao to boil water before drinking to avoid water borne diseases and infections.

Flood situation remains grim in Karnataka

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa said many villages in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts were either completely or partially submerged due to the floods caused by heavy rains last week and he would undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas on 21 October, PTI adds from Bengaluru.

According to the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority (KDMA), a total of 20,269 people, including 15,078 in badly-hit Kalaburagi, have been evacuated so far by the personnel of the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), besides the local police and district authorities.

There was no loss of human lives anywhere in the floodaffected areas, whereas two cattle died in Vijayapura, KDMA Commissioner Manoj Rajan said. According to the KDMA, as many as 55 villages across six taluks of Kalaburagi, thirteen villages in three taluks of Yadgir and 26 villages of Vijayapura are badly affected by the floods.

The authority said it has also identified 157 villages in Kalaburagi, 45 in Yadgir and 26 in Vijayapura as vulnerable.

Expressing solidarity with the flood-hit people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the state of the Centre’s full cooperation.