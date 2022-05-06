Railways  earns Rs 6,000 crore more in first 33 days of fiscal year

The Indian Railways has recorded significant growth in earnings in the first 33 days of the current fiscal. An incremental growth was noted in both loadings and passenger segments in this duration, according to the Railway Ministry.

Talking about the development, a senior Railway Ministry official said that in the period of 1 April to 3 May this year we have earned nearly as much as Rs 6000 more, compared to the earnings in the corresponding period last year.

Indian railways seems to have maintained its momentum leading to a promising result. Now with the revival of economic activity, constant efforts are being made to augment more coaches and wagons to carry more passengers and goods by the railways.

The Railway Ministry official further stated, “There are about 300 more coaches being added in various trains to carry passengers besides running many summer specials to clear rush in April.”

The railways carried 810 lakh passengers in the reserved class and 4,075 lakh in the unreserved class between 1 April and 3 May this year as compared to 343 lakh passengers in the reserved class and 1,814 lakh in the unreserved class during the corresponding period last year.

The passenger earnings have also increased in this period as the railways earned Rs 5,313.13 crore during the 33 days of the current financial year as compared to 1,783.52 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The loadings in coal, cement, fertiliser, petroleum products and foodgrains have also shown growth in this period resulting in more revenue for the public transporter.

In the goods sector, the railways carried as much as 134.3 million tonnes (MT) in 33 days in 2022-23 as against 122 MT in the same period in 2021-22.

The national transporter earned Rs 14,313.65 crore in goods loadings during this period as against Rs 12,205.94 crore for the same period last year.

Besides, the revenue from parcel, advertisements and other sundry earnings also witnessed an increase. The railways earned Rs 362 crore as sundry earnings in this period.