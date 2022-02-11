Railway Ministry to undertake survey, preparation of DPRs for 7 new bullet train corridors

Indian Railways has decided to undertake a survey and prepare a detailed project report on the construction of a new bullet train corridor between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Howrah in West Bengal.

The Varanasi-Howrah bullet train corridor will be besides six other newly identified corridors for which the Railways Ministry will undertake survey and prepare the DPRs or detailed project reports, according to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The six other bullet train corridors are: Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Nagpur, Delhi-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Chennai – Bengaluru – Mysore and Delhi-Amritsar corridors, the Minister informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

The Minister however clarified that none of the seven new bullet train corridors mentioned in his reply had been sanctioned yet. “The Railways Ministry has decided to undertake Survey and prepare the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs),” the Railways Minister said in his reply.