Rahul’s woes have nothing to do with Adani: HP BJP chief

Senior BJP leader and former state party in-charge Satya Pal Jain said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced by a trial court judge and has nothing to do with BJP or Adani.

“The trial court judge gave Rahul Gandhi a chance to apologise three times in the court. However, he did not apologise. Had he apologised, his membership of the Lok Sabha (LS) would not have been cancelled,” said Jain, while addressing media persons here on Saturday.

Drawing parallels from the past, he said, “There have been cases against BJP leaders in the court on previous occasions and that the membership of our leaders have also been cancelled. But after going to the court, their memberships have been restored.”

Till now, why hasn’t Rahul Gandhi gone to the court instead of holding press conferences, asked Jain.

He said that Rahul Gandhi was not disqualified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but by the Constitution of India. According to the constitution, if a person is sentenced in any court, then his membership can be cancelled, he said.

Jain said it is wrong to question the Constitution, as even before this many times the courts have given judgments against the leaders.

A single judge’s bench of Allahabad had set aside the election of the sitting Prime Minister earlier, he stated.

Jain also made public the letter written by Indira Gandhi about Veer Savarkar and said that Congress should read what Indira Gandhi had written for Veer Savarkar.

Attacking the Congress government in the state, he said that the manner in which Chief Parliamentary Secretaries have been appointed in Himachal Pradesh is completely unconstitutional.

Even before this, when late Virbhadra Singh was the Chief Minister of the state, he had made 11 Chief Parliamentary Secretaries in Himachal Pradesh, however they were removed through the court.

“If the party takes a decision, then BJP will definitely go to court,” he said.