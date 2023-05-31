Rahul targets govt over treatment of minorities and Dalits in US

In a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi Government, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the impact of some of the actions of the ruling dispensation was being felt by the minorities and Dalits and ought to be fought with love and affection.

Rahul, who is on a ten-day visit to the United States, said what was happening to the Muslims in India, happened to the Dalits in the 1980s and other minorities were also feeling the same. Incidentally, his visit to the US comes three weeks before the PM’s visit as a guest of US President Joe Biden.

“It is being felt by the Muslims most directly because it is done most directly to them. But in fact, it is done to all communities. The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and tribals are feeling the same. You can’t cut hatred with hatred, but only with love and affection,” the Congress leader said responding to a question concerning the Muslims in India from the ‘Bay Area Muslim community’.

He alleged that attempts were made by the government to stop his recent ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Before starting his foot march, he realised that the normal tools that have historically been used in politics were ‘not working anymore’. He also alleged that the BJP was ‘threatening’ people and ‘misusing’ government agencies.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh),” he said.

Rahul also spoke about “economic inequality” and said while some people were finding it difficult to make two ends meet, about “five people have lakhs of crores” rupees.

The Congress leader talked about the caste census conducted during the Congress-led UPA government, MNREGA and the NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) proposed by the Congress.

“When we were in power, we carried out the caste census. The idea was to take an X-Ray of society. Because without understanding the exact demographic and who is who, it is very difficult to distribute power effectively. We have been asking the BJP to release the numbers of the caste census and they are of course not doing it. When we will come to power we will do that,” he said.

He alleged that the government was not ready to discuss issues of price rise, unemployment, and inequality and was trying to cause distractions. “I would have to look at exactly how they are planning to do it (delimitation exercise to increase the number of MPs). What criteria are they using? I would be interested to know how they have come up with the number 800. These things should not be done flippantly. India is a conversation, a negotiation between its languages, its people, their history and its culture. And the negotiation has to be fair.”