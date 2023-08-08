Rahul re-allotted Tughlak Lane bungalow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow in New Delhi, a day after he was reinstated as a member of the Lok Sabha after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the Modi surname case.

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha has decided to allot the same bungalow which Rahul had vacated after he was disqualified by a court as a member of the Lower House on 24 March following his conviction for his Modi surname remarks. He had vacated his residence on 22 April, a month after he was disqualified.

“Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (Whole country is my home),” quipped Gandhi when asked about being allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow.

Advertisement