Rahul, Omar claims on Article 370 “bundle of lies”: BJP

Taking a dig at the statements of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on abrogation of Article 370 and its aftereffects, Jammu and Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party termed the statements as “bundle of lies and result of lack of understanding of the issue as has become hallmark of both leaders in making senseless statements”.

BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi, in a statement, said that Rahul Gandhi should have tried to understand the mode and manner of bringing in of Articles 370 and 35 A in the Constitution of India and their impact on Jammu and Kashmir in particular and India in general before venturing to make statements on the issue.

He said that both these articles were harbinger of separatism and hatred and were major blockage in progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir beside being responsible for killings of thousands of innocent persons.

These articles had sown seeds of separatism which lead to terrorism because of which major portion of population in Kashmir were rendered homeless and had to migrate. It was root cause of spreading terror throughout the country.

Sethi said it was historical decision of Indian Parliament and central government to rectify the biggest political blunder of independent India.

Referring to the assertion of Rahul and Omar during release of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s autobiography in Chennai, Sethi criticized Rahul Gandhi for leveling allegations of Jammu and Kashmir being ruled by bureaucrats from UP and Gujarat.

It is unfortunate that a person who had been till recently member parliament from UP and whose mother still is holding that position has recklessly made statements to create hatred for people of UP and Gujarat in the minds of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sethi said that Indians from every nook and corner of the country had laid down their lives in defending territorial integrity of the country in Jammu and Kashmir for which Nation is indebted. Role of civil servants from other parts of India in serving in Jammu and Kashmir during difficult times is also well appreciated.

“It is unfortunate that leaders of these political parties instead of contributing to unite people, are trying to divide them by spreading lies and hatred,” said Sethi.

He reminded Rahul Gandhi to read history to know who are responsible for creating problems in Jammu and Kashmir by deliberately taking incompetent political decisions and also to acquire knowledge about people responsible for creating hurdles in claiming back territory of Jammu and Kashmir under illegal occupation of Pakistan in 1947 itself before making statements for petty political gains.