Rahul mocks BJP on its promise to Telangana of OBC CM

Taking a swipe at the BJP over its announcement that its next chief minister in Telangana would be from backward classes, Rahul Gandhi wondered how the party could fulfil its promise with only two per cent votes.

He accused the BJP of funding the AIMIM candidates to contest against Congress candidates.

The Congress leader, on the second day of his tour of the state, addressed a public rally at Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool. Claiming that the fight in Telangana was between BRS and the Congress, he said that the Congress has robbed the BJP’s swagger in the state.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had given the slogan “Is bar Trump sarkar”, Gandhi said the BJP stands as much chance of installing its chief minister in Telangana as it had in deciding the president of America.

“BJP leaders came here and announced they would make an OBC the chief minister of the state. You will get two per cent votes here, how are you going to do it? Next time the prime minister goes to America and announces that we would make OBC president there. Neither can you decide on the president of America, nor can you install your chief minister in Telangana,” he said.

He also attacked the AIMIM for putting up its own candidates wherever Congress fields its candidates. “AIMIM candidates always help the BJP. The AIMIM people serve the BJP round the clock. Who gives money to AIMIM? It is the BJP. That is why BJP, BRS and AIMIM are one force. Just the way we punctured the tyres of BJP here we will do it in Telangana then in Delhi,” said Gandhi.

The Congress leader also slammed state Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao and the BRS Government over the crumbling piers of the barrages of its flagship irrigation project Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS).

He accused the government of spending Rs one lakh crore and not even executing the work properly. He said there was a new slogan “Bye Bye KCR” but before bidding the chief minister good bye the money that has been looted from the state exchequer should be recovered and put in the pockets of the common man.