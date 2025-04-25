Rahul meets survivors of Pahalgam terror attack

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached Srinagar and met those injured in the Pahalgam terror attack and enquired about their welfare.

He visited the hospital where he also met relatives of the victims of the attack that left 26 people dead.

Rahul said the terror attack is an attack on humanity and a shameful attempt to eradicate love and brotherhood.

“We are united against terrorism. Together we have to give a strong response to these hate forces,” he said.

Rahul is also likely to meet various delegations, including from party, and trade and tourism sectors, to discuss the situation in the Valley.