Rahul making provocative statements to revive militancy in J&K: Jitendra Singh

In a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday accused him of making provocative statements aimed at reviving militancy in Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Dr. Jitendra Singh questioned the motive behind Rahul Gandhi’s “irresponsible” observations made at Ramban on the eve of Assembly election during his J&K visit today and lambasted his misleading accusations against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Rahul Gandhi’s statements are a deliberate attempt to spread false rhetoric for vested interests which find militancy convenient to continue the Congress’s dynastic politics,” Dr. Jitendra Singh asserted. He emphasised that the Congress has always been uncomfortable with the flourishing democracy in Kashmir, resorting instead to terror and militancy to limit voter turnout to 8-10 percent, ensuring their unconstitutional mandate for generation after generation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh hailed Prime Minister Modi for bringing back peace and normalcy to the region, ensuring the safety and development of the common citizens of Jammu & Kashmir. “Rahul Gandhi should thank PM Modi for the peace that now allows him to freely move around and enjoy having ‘ Kabab’ at Srinagar’s Residency Road- something that was impossible during the Congress rule,” Dr. Jitendra Singh remarked cryptically.

The Union Minister also posed a critical question to the citizens of Jammu & Kashmir: “Do you want the Congress to push your youth back into the turmoil that plagued the region for three decades, or do you want to be part of the development ushered in by Prime Minister Modi and join the mainstream?”

Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that the people of Jammu & Kashmir now have a clear choice: to reject the Congress’s attempts to drag the region back into chaos or to embrace the peace and progress brought about by the BJP under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. “The Congress can no longer manipulate the people of Kashmir; they have moved on, and so should the Congress,” Dr. Jitendra Singh stated emphatically.