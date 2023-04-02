Rahul likely to file appeal in Surat court on Monday against his conviction in defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to file an appeal before a Sessions Court in Surat on Monday against his conviction in a criminal defamation case, sources said, adding that the legal team has done all the preparation in this regard.

The Congress leader was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for two years following which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after his conviction by the Surat court.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday had said that a legal team was working on the case in which former Gandhi was convicted. He said that the party was ready to face the matter ‘politically and legally’ and also criticised the Central government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi “in a haste”.

The Congress president termed Rahul’s disqualification as “vengeance”.

As a mark of protest against the disqualification of Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, and to press its demand for a probe into the allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group, the Congress launched the ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ across the country against the Centre.

On March 23, a Surat district court in Gujarat had convicted Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark in April 2019. Gandhi was convicted under Sections 499 and 500 of IPC. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentenced him to two years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 after finding him guilty. However, on Rahul Gandhi’s plea, his sentence has been suspended and bail has been granted to enable him to move an appeal against his conviction within 30 days.