Rahul in Kerala; probe into attack on CPM headquarters intensifies

Even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ reaches Kerala on Sunday, the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police has intensified the probe into the case relating to the throwing of explosives at the AKG Centre, the CPI-M’s state headquarters here.

The probe is learnt to have concentrated on three Youth Congress workers at Menamkulam, Kazhakuttam area in Thiruvananthapuram. Though the probe team has interrogated some youth Congress workers, they have denied their involvement in the case.

The probe team says that the circumstantial evidence and phone call details show that these three Youth Congress workers were behind the AKG Centre attack. However, the Crime Branch team so far didn’t gather any solid evidence to make them accused in the case, it is learnt.

These three Youth Congress workers are under police surveillance, it has been reported. The probe team has intensified the investigation by focusing on mobile phone details and CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, DYFI, the youth wing of CPI-M, had on Saturday, alleged that the Youth Congress workers have a definite role in the AKG Centre attack. DYFI state secretary VK Sanoj had alleged that KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan have a role in the alleged conspiracy related to the attack.

An explosive substance was allegedly hurled at the wall of AKG Centre, the CPI-M state headquarters here in the first week of July. No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm.

The CPI-M leaders, who were staying at the AKG Centre, said they heard a powerful blast outside the building situated in the heart of the city. As the special investigation team which was probing the case could not trace the culprit, the investigation was later transferred to the Crime Branch of the state police.