Rahul shall accept AICC presidentship: Gehlot

Ahead of AICC organisational elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday, vehemently advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to accept the post of AICC president in view of the feelings of the common man who wants to see him as the head of the party.

“Rahul ko chaahiye ki vo koman main kee bhaavana ko samajhakar poore desh jo poore desh mein hai unako khud ko ye pad (adhyaksh) sveekaar karanee chaahiye (Rahul should understanding the sentiments of the common man in the country and he should accept this post (AICC President)”, Gehlot said while addressing media on party’s proposed national “Mehangai par Hala Bol” rally here at a hotel.

“If Rahul does not take over the president post in the party, there would be disappointment in the Congress and many of partymen would sit at home, isolated themselves,” Gehlot said when asked was RaGa still declining to accept the offer made repeatedly to him by the party.

“About 250 AICC members who had met in six groups have earlier opined that Rahul shall again be AICC President… It was a unanimous recommendation of the members after one to one talk on the new president in the meeting”, he recalled the old reference.

“There is still one opinion that he (RaGa) shall accept it now”, he stressed.

On a question of non-Gandhi nomination on the AICC President post, if opted, Gehlot categorically said, “This is not a question of Gandhi or non-Gandhi person. In the last 32 years, there was no one either PM, CM, Central Minister from the Gandhi family. Why PM Modi is afraid of the Congress party? Now, Delhi CM Kejariwal was commenting that nothing was achieved or done in 75 years especially during the Congress regime. Why these persons are scared of the Congress party? It is for sure the Congress would remain be there, will not go out…these leaders are misleading the people. Congress’ DNA is DNA of the nation, before the independence and after the independence”.

When quizzed about accepting this challenge, Gehlot stood up saying, “Rahulji shall accept this post.”