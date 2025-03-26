Rahul Gandhi voices concerns over Digital Personal Data Protection Act

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised concerns about the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), which he claims poses a significant threat to transparency and public access to information in India.

In a statement following a meeting with a diverse group of activists, editors, researchers, and domain experts in Parliament, Gandhi highlighted how the new legislation could undermine the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

He said, “Today, I had the opportunity to meet a diverse group of activists, editors, researchers, and domain experts in Parliament. They voiced serious concerns about the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, particularly its impact on the scope of the RTI Act.”

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, which aims to regulate the processing of personal data, has raised alarm among critics who argue that it could restrict access to vital public information. Gandhi emphasised that while privacy is important, the legislation could inadvertently hinder the public’s ability to hold the government accountable.

“This legislation, under the pretext of safeguarding privacy, curtails access to public information which is essential for citizens and journalists to hold the government accountable,” he added.

The Congress leader accused the NDA government of attempting to shield itself from scrutiny, undermining transparency, and weakening democratic oversight. “The NDA government is attempting to shield itself from scrutiny, undermining transparency, and weakening democratic oversight,” Gandhi said.

In response to these concerns, Gandhi assured that the Congress Party would take necessary steps to address the issue. “In the interest of accountability and good governance, the Congress Party will discuss this issue with INDIA leaders and take the necessary steps to protect the rights of our people,” he stated.

The meeting has sparked a wider debate on the balance between privacy protection and the right to access public information, with many political and civil society groups urging the government to reconsider some provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.