Rahul Gandhi to be PM face of Cong: Ashok Gehlot after SC relief to RaGa

Expressing his satisfaction and happiness over the Supreme Court’s stay on the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today vehemently said “Rahul Gandhi is our Prime Ministerial face against Narendra Modi for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.”

“Rahul Gandhi hamara PM ka chehra pahele se hain, baaki party high command tay karegi, ya 26 political parties’ front ko tay karna hoga‘ (Rahul Gandhi is our face for the PM already, he is our candidate, the rest, the party high command will decide, or the front of 26 political parties will decide), Gehlot told a press conference while announcing notification for the 19-new districts at his residence in Jaipur.

On the SC verdict, Gehlot tweeted: ‘The decision of the Supreme Court to stay the sentence in the defamation case against Shri Rahul Gandhi is welcome. This is the victory of truth and justice”.

Will RaGa be able to attend Parliament sooner, when asked, Gehlot said, “I have not read the SC decision. But it was a conspiracy of the BJP to remove Rahul Gandhi from Parliament. BJP was jealous and it was a political vendetta since Rahul was undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra. Taking revenge is BJP’s culture.”

When reminded that Narendra Modi will be projected as the party’s face (BJP’s) in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections after 3 months, Gehlot reacted sharply, ” Modi is Vishwa Guru (an international leader). Why are you bringing him? Other BJP local leaders who pose themselves as CM candidate, are they not suitable to be the CM? Are these people not worthy to be the Chief Minister of the state? Will the people of Rajasthan accept you (Modi)?”

In a sarcastic style Gehlot remarked, “Here in Rajasthan, the BJP leaders could not become the chief ministerial face in the last 25 years. Despite winning four-five elections, their high command is underestimating them. They haven’t even developed that much potential. That they will fight the election on Modi’s name and face is strange.”

He further said,”I and my party will contest assembly polls in Rajasthan based on the works we have done in the last five years. I am sure the public will vote for us and we will repeat our government. I will be in politics and work for Rajasthan only till my last breath. This is my resolve.”