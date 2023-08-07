Rahul Gandhi returns to Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s membership of the Lok Sabha was restored on Monday and he was back in the House amid slogans of “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” from members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties.

Mr Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surat on 23rd March this year.

A notification issued by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Monday said that disqualification of Mr Gandhi “had ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements,” in view of the Supreme Court’s 4th August judgement, staying the Congress leader’s conviction in the case.

Subsequent to the conviction by the Surat court, the Lok Sabha Secretary General had issued a notification announcing Mr Gandhi’s disqualification as member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala, on 24th March itself.

In continuation of the notification, the Secretary-General’s order on Monday said: “In view of order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi, notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B) dated the 24th March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements.”

Mr Gandhi’s entry inside the Lower House on Monday afternoon was led by Congress leaders, who could be seen chanting slogans: “Jodo Jodo Bharat Jodo!”

He was kissed by his mother as soon as he took his seat, even as several members from the Opposition, including BSP MP Danish Ali along with leaders from Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, Trinamul Congress and several others went up to his seat and greeted him.

Mr Gandhi arrived in the Lok Sabha chamber much before 12 noon when the House was to reconvene after an adjournment in the morning. Within minutes of reassembly, the House was adjourned again till 2 pm after some disruption.