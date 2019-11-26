Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would visit former Union Minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on Wednesday morning, party leaders said.

Priyanka and Rahul will visit Chidambaram in Tihar jail tomorrow at 9 am, where he is lodged in connection with the INX Media case, a senior party leader said.

Almost a month back, senior Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along with interim party chief Sonia Gandhi visited Chidambaram in jail.

According to party leaders, the former union minister has lost around 10 kgs of weight in the last three months.

Chidambaram is in jail in connection with the INX Media case and being probed by top investigating agencies CBI and ED. He is allegedly involved in granting of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media when he was finance minister.

He was arrested on August 21 by the CBI and then sent to judicial custody on September 5. Later he was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering in the INX Media case.