After lashing out at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘dissidents collaborating with the BJP’ remarks for those who have written a letter to the party over the leadership crisis, Kapil Sibal withdraws his tweet.

In a tweet, which he has withdrawn lately, he had said, “Rahul Gandhi says we are colluding with BJP. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Government. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet “we are colluding with the BJP!”

In a clarification tweet, Kapil Sibal said, “Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet.”

Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him . I therefore withdraw my tweet . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

Some reports were circulated over the internet saying that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the “dissidents” of collaborating with the BJP.

Apart from Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad has also said he will “resign if found to be guilty of colluding with the BJP”.

A major leadership crisis has erupted in the central leadership of the party after crisis in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as 23 senior Congress leaders have yesterday written to Sonia Gandhi on the issue of leadership change and elections in the CWC.

A CWC meet was called today address the issue.

At the meet, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi requested the party to relieve her from her current role and asked the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members “to begin deliberations toward the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party president”.

“A year has lapsed now. In the interest of the party, I ask CWC to begin deliberations to put in a place of process of transition to relieve me from my duties,” said Sonia Gandhi.

The interim Congress president was speaking at the crucial CWC meet underway amid talks of a leadership change in the party at the top, regarding which many Congress leaders have written to Sonia Gandhi.