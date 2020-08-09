Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the centre over the unemployment issue accusing the Narendra Modi government of failing to meet its promises.

He accused the Narendra Modi government of failing to meet its promise of jobs for two crore people every year, and then enacting policies that “destroyed India’s economic structure” and left crores without jobs.

Rahul Gandhi had launched the “Rozgar Do” campaign and urged young people without jobs to raise their voices, speak out and “awaken the government from its slumber”.

“When Narendra Modiji became Prime Minister, he promised the youth of this country that he would give employment to two crore people every year. He sold them a very big dream. The truth is 14 crore people have been made jobless by Narendra Modiji’s policies,” he said.

He further said, “Why did this happen? Because of wrong policies – demonetisation, GST and then (coronavirus) lockdown. Because of these three, the government has destroyed India’s economic structure. The truth now is India cannot give its youth jobs.”

He said that the Indian Youth Congress, would take up this issue and conduct outreach programmes to campaign for the “Rozgar Do” movement.

A similar video was posted by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who said, “It is the right of youth that they get employment. That way both they and the country can progress”.

Earleir in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new Central Sector Scheme of financing facility under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of Rs 1 Lakh Crore.

The scheme will support farmers, PACS, FPOs, Agri-entrepreneurs, etc. in building community farming assets and post-harvest agriculture infrastructure. These assets will enable farmers to get greater value for their produce as they will be able to store and sell at higher prices, reduce wastage, and increase processing and value addition.