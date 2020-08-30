Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced a new series of videos challenging the centre’s handling the Indian economy.

He has released the promo of his video series ‘Arthvyavastha Ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi ke saath’ (A Talk About The Economy with Rahul Gandhi).

He told in the tweet that the video series will be available on Monday at 10 am.

“The BJP government has attacked the unorganised economy. I can give you three examples right now – demonetisation, wrong GST and lockdown,” he said in the promo.

Watch my video series on how the Modi Govt has destroyed Indian economy. First video tomorrow at 10am on all my social media channels. देखिए मेरी वीडियो श्रृंखला कि मोदी सरकार ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को कैसे नष्ट किया। मेरे सभी सोशल मीडिया चैनलों पर पहला वीडियो कल सुबह 10 बजे। pic.twitter.com/AZBhObLxop — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2020

Earlier in the day, he had launched an attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing the grievances of students demanding postponement of JEE and NEET examinations.

Taking it to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ but the PM did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’. #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat”

This is another series of videos which Rahul Gandhi will be releasing attacking PM Modi as earlier he had targeted the PM over Galwan Valley issue.

On the Galwan Valley issue, he had raised a set of questions after the withdrawal by the Chinese Army from the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi said that when the national interest is “paramount”, the government’s duty is to protect it, and why the status quo ante is not being insisted on?

Taking to Twitter, he had asked when national interest is Paramount then “why has status quo ante not been insisted on?”

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan valley at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh on June 15 with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

As many as 20 Indian Armymen including officers were killed in the face-off.