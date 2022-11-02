Rahul Gandhi dubs Telangana CM KCR as a copy of Modi

Dubbing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a copy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his attitude and thoughts, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, alleged that he had sided with the BJP when the farm bills were passed in Parliament.

Congress leaders have been attacking the TRS chief who had made an effort to unite the Oppositions against the BJP sans Congress. Rao who projects himself as a pro-farmer was also criticised for introducing the digital land records management system, Dharani.

Addressing a small meeting at Muthangi before halting for the night, Gandhi spoke about the Telangana chief minister saying, “He gets up every morning, checks what Narendra Modi is doing and then copies.”

He also alleged that KCR (as Rao is popularly known) checks the digital records of land transactions every evening and also reschedules irrigation projects indicating that funds were being siphoned.

He also spoke about the rising fuel prices and LPG cylinders getting dearer. He alleged that money was being taken away from the poor to fill the pockets of a few.

He said while Modi shares it with his rich friends K Chandrasekhar Rao distributes it among his family members since he does not have that many friends. “The rest goes into buying MPs and MLAs for toppling governments,” Gandhi alleged, adding how the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh fell and attempts were made in Rajasthan too. He added that KCR never talks of the rising cost of commodities. “These two parties and these two leaders work together,” he said.

“In Parliament, every Opposition party was against the farm bills, but on the other side stood Narendra Modiji and TRS. KCR supported him fully. In every bill in Parliament, TRS helped Narendra Modi,” he pointed out.

He also assured that Congress will support the public sector companies and stop privatisation policy followed by the Centre.

Earlier in the day, former actress Pooja Bhatt joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked beside the Congress MP as he left Hyderabad.