Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene the assembly session. He further alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging into a ‘conspiracy’ to destablise the Rajasthan government.

“The conspiracy to demolish the Rajasthan government is clear. This is an insult to the eight crore people of Rajasthan. The Governor should call a session of the Legislative Assembly so that the truth comes before the country,” said in a tweet.

देश में संविधान और क़ानून का शासन है। सरकारें जनता के बहुमत से बनती व चलती हैं। राजस्थान सरकार गिराने का भाजपाई षड्यंत्र साफ़ है। ये राजस्थान के आठ करोड़ लोगों का अपमान है। राज्यपाल महोदय को विधान सभा सत्र बुलाना चाहिए ताकि सच्चाई देश के सामने आए।#ArrogantBJP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2020

Rahul Gandhi’s demands came right after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s march towards the Raj Bhavan along with his supporting MLAs. The Gehlot team also raised slogans demanding the Assembly’s special session soon.

Recently, Sachin Pilot along with his supporting MLAs rebelled against CM Gehlot’s leadership causing political turmoil in the state. Following that the Congress removed Pilot both as state’s deputy CM and PCC Chief.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday accepted a plea filed by Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena to make the Centre a party to an ongoing case filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other party MLAs following disqualification notices to them by the Assembly Speaker.