Logo

Logo

# India

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Manipur to kick-start ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

Rahul Gandhi recieved warm welcome by Congress workers upon his landing in Imphal.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 14, 2024 2:53 pm

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Manipur to kick-start ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday arrived in Manipur’s Thoubal to kick-start his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, one of the grand old party’s biggest public outreach programme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

From Manipur to Mumbai, the yatra will cover around 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, going through 110 districts.

Upon his arrival in Imphal, the Congress leader recieved warm welcome from party workers in Manipur.

Advertisement

The flagging-off ceremony of the yatra has been moved to Thoubal from Imphal after Manipur government denied permission citing security reasons.

The BJP-led state government has also imposed several restrictions on the yatra event. As per the government restrictions, the flagging-off ceremony should not take longer than one hour.

The administration has also restricted the number of participants to 3000 due to prevailing law and order situation.

“There shall be no anti-national or communal or any adverse slogan during the rally and the Yatra and the organisers should fully cooperate with the state authorities”, the Thoubal administration’s order read.

“The permission for the Yatra will stand cancelled if any situation arose “warranting such gathering to be disassembled in order to maintain peace, public order and tranquility in the area,” it added.

This is the second-leg of Gandhi’s pan-India ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which was conducted from Kanya Kumari to Kashmir and covered 35,00 km over 12 states in around 150 days.

The yatra will pass through 15 districts, including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat before concluding in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Renamed yatra

In a strategic move, the Congress party has not just renamed Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming Bharat Nyay Yatra but has rebranded it with a renewed focus ~ the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.