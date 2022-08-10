Rahul Bhat’s killer among 3 LeT terrorists killed in encounter

In a major success in counter terrorism operation, security forces, on Wednesday, killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in an encounter in Budgam. Among the three terrorist killed in the encounter was Lateef Rather who was involved in several civilian killings in Kashmir.

“All the three hiding LeT terrorists have been neutralised,” declared ADGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar after the operation.

The long-stretched encounter had started at the Waterhail area of the Budgam district of Kashmir in the wee hours when a joint team of Army, CRPF and J&K Police cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The ADGP said the three terrorists affiliated to the LeT (TRF) outfit, including their commander Lateef Rather were trapped in the encounter. Lateef was involved in several civilian killings including that of a Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat and TV artist Amreen Bhat.

He said the bodies of the dead terrorists were being retrieved from the site and identification of other two was yet to be ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition has been recovered from the spot.

Meanwhile, a major tragedy was averted this morning after the security forces defused a massive IED weighing approximately 25 to 30 kg that was planted by terrorists at a busy crossing in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

ADGP Vijay Kumar said the IED was recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces.

A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police, ADGP added.