RaGa is ‘our PM Face’ against NaMo in next LS polls: Gehlot

Expressing his extreme satisfaction and happiness over the Supreme Court’s stay on the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said ‘Rahul Gandhi is our Prime Minister face against Narendra Modi in next Lok Sabha polls-2024’.

“Rahul Gandhi is our PM face. He is the face for us, will remain the face, and the rest the party high command will decide. Yes, the Front of 26 political parties will have to be decided,” Gehlot told a press conference on the ocassion of announcing the notification for 19-new districts at his residence.

On the SC verdict, Gehlot tweeted: “The decision of the Supreme Court to stay the sentence in the defamation case against Shri Rahul Gandhi is welcome. This is the victory of truth and justice.”

In reply to a question, Gehlot said: “I have not read the SC decision. But it was a conspiracy of the BJP to remove RaGa from Parliament. The BJP was jealous and taking political vendetta since Rahul was under taking Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is the BJP’s culture of take revenge and oppose him at every step.”

When reminded about some social media news that Narendra Modi will be projected as the party face in upcoming assembly elections after 3 months, Gehlot reacted sharply: “Modi is Vishwa Guru (an international leader). Why are you bringing him? Other BJP local leaders who pose themselves as the CM face, whether they are not suitable for CM face. Are these people not worthy of the Chief Minister’s face? Will the people of Rajasthan accept you (Modi)”?

Referring to the comments of RS Rathore about his injuries in the both foot, the CM said: “BJP leaders are saying that the Chief Minister is not hurt. I have intentionally tied the strap. They are such shameless people. They are not even ashamed that they are making such comments about the injury of the Chief Minister of their state. It would have been better if Rathore had visited me personally and enquired about my health and illness but the BJP has no humanity and culture.”