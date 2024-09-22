Quad Cancer Moonshot event: PM announces US $ 7.5 million support to combat cervical cancer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in sync with India’s vision of “One Earth, One Health”, has announced a USD 7.5 million support for cervical cancer testing, screening, vaccines and diagnostics in the Indo-Pacific region.

Participating in the Quad Cancer Moonshot event hosted by US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, PM Modi deeply appreciated this thoughtful initiative of President Biden aimed at preventing, detecting and treating cervical cancer.

He said the programme would go a long way in providing affordable, accessible and quality health-care to people in Indo-Pacific countries.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi noted that India was also undertaking a mass cervical cancer screening programme in the country.

“I heartily congratulate President Biden for organizing this important event. This reflects our shared commitment to affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare. During the Covid pandemic, we had launched the “QUAD Vaccine Initiative” for the Indo-Pacific. And, I am pleased that in QUAD, we have collectively decided to tackle a challenge like cervical cancer,” PM Modi said.

Talking of India’s health security efforts, he mentioned that the country has developed a cervical cancer vaccine and is working on an AI based treatment protocol for the disease.

“In Cancer Care, Collaboration is essential for Cure. An integrated approach encompassing prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment is essential to reduce the burden of cancer. India has a very cost-effective ongoing cervical cancer screening programme on a mass scale. Additionally, India also runs the world’s largest health insurance scheme. And, special centres have also been created to make medicines available to everyone at an affordable cost. India has also developed its own vaccine for cervical cancer. And new treatment protocols are being launched with the assistance of AI,” PM Modi said.

He further said India is ready to share its experience and expertise.

“Today, many experts from India working in cancer care have joined us for this event. India’s vision is “One Earth, One Health”. In this spirit, I am pleased to announce our contribution of US $7.5 million for sampling kits, detection kits, and vaccines under the Quad Moonshot Initiative. India will also offer support in radiotherapy treatment and capacity building,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also announced that India will provide support for radiotherapy treatment and capacity building for cancer prevention in the Indo-Pacific. He also mentioned that Indo-Pacific countries will be benefiting from the supply of 40 million doses of vaccine from India under GAVI and QUAD programmes.

“I am delighted to share that, through the initiatives of GAVI and the QUAD, India will contribute 40 million vaccine doses for Indo-Pacific countries. These 40 million vaccine doses will become rays of hope in the lives of crores of people,” he said.

“As you can see, when the QUAD acts, it is not just for nations – it is for the people. This is the true essence of our human-centric approach,” Modi said.

India will also offer technical assistance to interested countries in the Indo-Pacific region on DPI for cancer screening, care and continuum through its US$ 10 million contribution to WHO’s-Global Initiative on Digital Health.

Through the Cancer Moonshot initiative, the Quad leaders committed to work together to address gaps in the cervical cancer care and treatment ecosystem in the Indo-Pacific countries. A Joint Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet was released on the occasion.