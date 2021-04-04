Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has not taken kindly to the comments and interpretations being made in newspapers and the social media on US President Joe Biden ignoring him while inviting 40 world leaders to the “Leaders’ Summit on Climate” he will hold virtually on 22-23 April.

Khan took to Twitter today to say, “I am puzzled at the cacophony over Pak not being invited to a climate change conf! My govt’s environment policies are driven solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean & green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change.”

The Pakistani leader said he has already laid out priorities for the UN Climate Change Conference 2021 (COP26) if the international community was serious about countering the impact of climate change.

Khan tweets notwithstanding, Islamabad appears clearly upset that its leadership was ignored by the American leader for the much anticipated summit.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, who will be in South Asia next week, has also chosen to visit New Delhi and Dhaka but will skip Islamabad.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had earlier said that his country’s commitment to addressing the climate change crisis was “well accepted and appreciated around the world.”

‘No trade with India under current scenario’:

PM Imran Khan decided that Pakistan cannot go ahead with any trade with India under the current circumstances after holding consultations with key members of his Cabinet on importing cotton and sugar from the neighbouring country, a media report said.