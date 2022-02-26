Purpose of inspection must be to take corrective actions and not only fault finding: CRB&CEO Railway Board

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer(CRB&CEO) of the Railway Board, Shri Vinay Kumar Tripathi arrived Prayagraj today and held a review meeting at NCR Headquarters. Shri Tripathi conducted a foot plate inspection of New Delhi-Prayagraj section by Vande Bharat express before reaching Prayagraj. Divisional Railway Manager, Prayagraj Division, Sh. Mohit Chandra and Chief Electrical Distribution Engineer Sh. Sanjeev Kumar were present along with the CRB&CEO during the footplate inspection where he focused his discussions towards the progress of 2×25 KV traction line work. Shri Tripathi also took stock of ongoing works in the section.

Upon reaching Prayagraj Jn., Shri Tripathi reviewed the Prayagraj station redevelopment plan & yard remodeling plan. Shri Pramod Kumar, General Manager, North Central Railway and Shri Sharad Mehta, Chief Administrative Officer/Construction apprised the Chairman about the progress of proposed station redevelopment and yard remodeling plans. After this, the CRB&CEO inspected the crew and guard lobby situated at platform no-1 of the station. Shri Tripathi said that in order to achieve the target of 5 million tonnes loading per day, efficient train operations is a crucial factor and thus knowledge of running staff and their working skills are of paramount importance. At the same time, he said that zero tolerance will be adopted in case of any breach of safety. Safety in train operations needs to be of utmost priority for all officers and it is here, regular updating of knowledge and skills of running staff are needed. The CRB&CEO also unveiled the Prayagraj lobby Elexa software. This is a computer based counseling system for loco pilots and guards which will be operated through voice control. Shri Tripathi took stock of the safety practices in the lobby and interacted with the guards and loco pilots present there.

From the station, CRB&CEO moved towards the headquarters of NCR where he was given Guard of Honor by RPF. CRB&CEO held a review meeting with Shri Pramod Kumar, General Manager, Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers of all the three divisions of NCR (Agra, Prayagraj and Jhansi). In the meeting, the General Manager and the Divisional Railway Managers of the three divisions informed about the work being done in their respective divisions through power point presentation. Shri Tripathi also reviewed the work to be accomplished in the remaining one month of the current financial year and in the coming financial year.

While discussing on safety aspects, CRB&CEO instructed that each employee working in those territories which have recently been electrified should be counseled properly regarding cautions to be taken in electrified section. CRB&CEO expressed his strong concerns over the status of training of the staff working in recently electrified sections. He further instructed that all the diesel locopilots should be made acquainted with the working of AC locomotives too.

While speaking on the issue of asset failures, Shri Tripathi instructed the officers that chasing of a failure with all concerned should be done to catch hold of the root cause of the failure and corrective action should be taken.

Moving ahead, Shri Tripathi discussed about the progress of Mission Raftar which relates to making Howrah-Delhi and Mumbai-Delhi routes to be upgraded for trains running at 160 kmph and more.

CRB&CEO said that in order to realize the vision of 5 million tones loading per day, NCR has to play a prominent role by increasing the mobility of trains. Loaded trains needed to reach their destinations at the earliest and empties should reach the loading site with zero delays to ensure further loading.

Speaking on the passenger amenities, CRB&CEO advocated the adoption of tools like six sigma management in practice. He instructed that works related to passenger amenities should be monitored through tools like Critical Path Method (CPM), PERT charting so as to ensure that no time over runs take place.