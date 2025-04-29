Punjab’s industrial leap: ₹1 lakh crore in investment proposals, 4 lakh jobs under Mann govt

Thanks to the industry-friendly policies of the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state has attracted investment proposals worth over ₹1 lakh crore in the past three years.

Punjab’s Minister for Industries and Investment Promotion Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Tuesday said that the government’s commitment to industrial growth and investor-centric policies has delivered significant outcomes.

Punjab has received investment proposals totalling ₹1,00,346 crore since March 2022. These projects are expected to generate employment for more than four lakh people.

Minister Sond invited more industrialists to invest in Punjab, highlighting the state government’s continued efforts to enhance the ease of doing business. He convened a meeting with prominent industrialists at Udyog Bhawan on Monday to gather feedback and further refine industrial policies.

He also announced the launch of a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme aimed at resolving long-standing cases and providing financial relief to entrepreneurs. The deadline for availing of the scheme is December 31, 2025, offering defaulters ample time to clear outstanding dues.

Highlighting the impact of progressive policies, Sond noted that several leading industrial groups have expressed keen interest in establishing operations in Punjab.

Notable investment proposals during the current government’s tenure include Tata Steel Limited ₹2,600 crore, Sanathan Polycot Pvt Ltd ₹1,600 crore, Ambuja Cements Limited ₹1,400 crore, and Ruchira Papers Ltd ₹1,137 crore.

According to an official statement, the other proposals include Toppan Specialty Films Ltd ₹787 crore, Nestlé India Ltd ₹583 crore, Happy Forgings Limited ₹438 crore, Freudenberg Group ₹339 crore, Oaykay Metcorp Limited ₹309 crore, and Cargill India Pvt Ltd ₹160 crore.

Minister Sond reaffirmed that Punjab offers a stable, peaceful, and progressive industrial climate. He emphasised the government’s unwavering dedication to fostering growth and urged more entrepreneurs to consider Punjab as their investment destination.