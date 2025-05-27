Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, three cops in ₹1-lakh bribery case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau, under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has taken swift action against corruption by arresting the SHO of Cyber Crime Police Station, Fazilka, along with three other police personnel, for taking a bribe of ₹1,00,000 in a case involving a minor’s confiscated phone.

AAP Minister Harpal Singh Cheema reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption, stating, “No matter the level of the official, be it a minister, MLA, IAS or PCS officer or any government employee, anyone found indulging in corruption will face strict legal action. Corruption has no place in Punjab, and our government is committed to ensuring an honest and transparent administration.”

Advertisement

The case came to light when Dharminder Singh, father of 17-year-old Dilraj Singh, approached the Punjab chief minister with evidence of bribe demands by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Fazilka. The station had confiscated the minor’s phone following a Cyber Tipline complaint. Despite repeated attempts by the family to resolve the issue, they were forced to pay a bribe to settle the matter.

Advertisement

Cheema further commended the vigilance bureau efforts, adding, “This case highlights the firm resolve of the Punjab government to root out corruption. The prompt action in this matter demonstrates that the government is on the side of the common citizen, ensuring justice and accountability at every level.”

The arrested officials include the SHO, a reader, and two constables namely Insp. Manjeet Singh (No.18 FZR) SHO Cyber Crime PS Fazilka, senior Constable Rajpal (No. FZK/868), Reader to SHO, MHC senior Constable Shinder Pal (No. 1032), and senior Constable Sumeet Kumar (No. 986 FZK). They are now in custody and face legal proceedings. The Punjab government assures that such actions will continue to ensure Punjab becomes a corruption-free state.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has launched several initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to fight corruption. Minister Cheema said, “The AAP government will leave no stone unturned in its mission to eradicate corruption and bring justice to the people.”