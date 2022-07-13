Punjab Vigilance arrests ex-minister’s nephew for graft

In a corruption case related to corruption in the Forest Department during the previous Congress regime, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), on Wednesday, arrested Daljit Singh Gilzian, nephew of former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, who was acting as a middleman to collect money from contractors, transfers of department officials and illegal mining.

Disclosing this here a spokesperson said the Bureau has recovered a diary which has several leads to leading to the arrest of Daljit Singh.

In this regard a forest contractor Harminder Singh Hammi was earlier arrested by the VB. He had confessed to have given Rs 5 lakh as bribe to former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian through one Kulwinder Singh for issuance of a permit for cutting of Khair trees at village Nada, Mohali district.

He had also given bribes to the Range Officer, Block Officer, and Guard of this department, the spokesperson said.

He said the Bureau has registered a case against former forests ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Sangat Singh Giljian, alongwith other officials and private persons for allegations of organised corruption.

During investigation into the case, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot or other accused were arrested on 7 June and now in judicial custody.

The spokesperson further revealed that during the investigation into aforementioned allegations of bribery and embezzlement of government funds in the procurement of tree guards in the forest department after the appointment of Giljian as forest minister in September 2021, verbal evidence as well as documentary and technical evidence obtained by the VB shows Giljian’s nephew Daljit Singh, son of Joginder Singh, was directly involved in government and non-government affairs on behalf of the minister in the department.

The spokesperson said Daljit Singh had been issuing instructions directly to the officials of the department for his personal interests.

Besides, he had talked to the top officials of the department and private contractors and WhatsApp chat have been obtained which shows that during the tenure of Gilzian as minister, his nephew has used his influence directly in making government payments besides in supplying of tree guards procured by the department, illegal mining and issuance of permits for felling of Khair trees.