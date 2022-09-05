Punjab teachers will be sent to Oxford, Harvard: Mann

Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann proposed a new plan for teachers of government-run institutions. Mann said teachers of government-run educational institutions in the state will be sent to renowned universities abroad to learn new teaching skills.

Addressing an official function at Sri Anandpur Sahib on Teacher’s Day, the CM called digital education as the need of the hour and a must to compete on a global level. This is the reason it has been decided to send teachers to Oxford, Harvard, and other renowned universities to acquire new teaching skills on the lines of the Delhi government.

In a bid to counter the school drop-out rate among female students due to lack of transportation facilities, Mann announced a shuttle bus service to be launched for government school girl students across the state.

He said it’s the basic duty of the government to provide qualitative education to each and every child while taking care of their basic needs such as transportation, diet, infrastructure and others.

Mann said due to the lack of transport facilities the school drop-out rate is much higher among girls, so we have decided to grant this facility to every girl child of the state to counter this phenomenon vigorously.

He also highlighted that the Aam Aadmi Party Government has decided to regularise the services of 8,736 teachers. The state government is committed to ensuring the well-being of every stratum of society.

Announcing to utilise services of teachers only for teaching duties, CM said they will not be used for any nonteaching work.