Punjab & Sind Bank enters into Co-lending Agreement with IIFL & Capri Global

Punjab & Sind Bank has entered into a co-lending agreements with IIFL Home Finance Limited and Capri Global Capital Limited to offer financing solutions to MSMEs and Home loan borrowers in line with RBI guidelines.

With these tie-ups, the Bank aims to offer credit to Retail and MSME segment borrowers at an affordable rate.

Punjab & Sind Bank has already entered into Co-lending arrangement with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd and UGRO Capital Limited.

It was informed that the Bank is actively looking for tie-up opportunities with multiple NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs and Fin-techs for financing the Retail, Agriculture & MSME segment borrowers to enhance last mile connect.