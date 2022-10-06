Follow Us:
Punjab & Sind Bank enters into Co-lending Agreement with IIFL & Capri Global

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 6, 2022 8:03 pm

Punjab National Bank (PNB). (File Photo: IANS)

Punjab & Sind Bank has entered into a co-lending agreements with IIFL Home Finance Limited and Capri Global Capital Limited to offer financing solutions to MSMEs and Home loan borrowers in line with RBI guidelines.

With these tie-ups, the Bank aims to offer credit to Retail and MSME segment borrowers at an affordable rate.

Punjab & Sind Bank has already entered into Co-lending arrangement with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd and UGRO Capital Limited.

It was informed that the Bank is actively looking for tie-up opportunities with multiple NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs and Fin-techs for financing the Retail, Agriculture & MSME segment borrowers to enhance last mile connect.

