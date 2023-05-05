Punjab Police busts module linked with foreign-based wanted terrorists

Punjab Police have busted a module linked with foreign-based wanted terrorists Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Satbir alias Satta with the arrest of their one operative after recovering 10 pistols from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Friday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused has been identified as Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja of village Dhun Dhai Wala in Tarn Taran. The accused has a criminal background and has recently been released from Goindwal Sahib Central Jail.

The police have also nominated Sukhdeep Singh alias Sukh of Chheharta in Amritsar, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike, Satnam Singh alias Satta Naushehra, Yadwinder Singh alias Yada and Baaghi Singh in the first information report (FIR).

DGP Yadav said that acting on a reliable input that accused Gurbhej is coming after retrieving pistols along with magazines from location pinpointed by Landa and Satta, police teams from Tarn Taran district promptly laid a trap and arrested him, when he was travelling on his motorcycle.

He said the police teams have impounded his Platina motorcycle and recovered the bag containing 10 pistols including seven .32 bore and three .30 bore from his possession.

Divulging more details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tarn Taran Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said accused Gurbhej Bheja along with his other associate identified as Sukhdeep Singh alias Sukh, who is currently lodged in Central Jail Goindwal Sahib, had conspired to receive firearms on instructions of Landa and Satta to carry out criminal activities including killings in the state.

He said that as per preliminary investigations, accused Bheja was in desperate need for money and was lured by gangsters to work for them. The accused Bheja was also in touch with Yadwinder Yada and one Germany-based Baaghi Singh, he said, adding that the role of both the persons are being probed.