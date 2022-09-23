Punjab Police busts ISI-backed terror module, two held

ISI-backed terror module: The Punjab Police have busted an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based Gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda with the arrest of its two operatives.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav gave the information on Friday.

Canada-based Landa is considered a close aide of the Pakistan-based wanted gangster, Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Both have close ties with the Pakistan intelligence agency, the ISI.

Landa had played a key role in conspiring to launch Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali and had also planted an IED beneath Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh’s car in Amritsar.

Those arrested have been identified as Baljit Singh Malhi (25) of village Jogewal in Ferozepur and Gurbaksh Singh alias Gora Sandhu of village Buh Gujran in Ferozepur.

Divulging details about the operation, DGP Yadav said in an intelligence-led operation by Assistant Inspector General (AIG) counter intelligence Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal, the police teams have managed to arrest both the accused persons.

The police have also recovered a sophisticated AK-56 assault rifle along with two magazines, 90 live cartridges and two bullet shells from a location pinpointed by Gurbaksh Singh at his village, he added.

The DGP said preliminary investigation revealed that Baljit was in touch with Italy-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Sanghera, and on latter’s directions had picked a consignment of weapons from a pinpointed spot at Makhu-Lohian road near the sanctuary in village Sudan in July 2022. Later, they concealed the consignment at fields owned by Gurbaksh in his village after conducting test fires, he added.

Yadav said it has also been ascertained that Baljit was in direct contact with dreaded gangsters including Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Arsh Dalla. Further investigations are on and recovery of more weapons is expected soon, he added.

The DGP said the war against gangsters waged by the Punjab Police on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will continue till Punjab emerges a gangster-free state.