Punjab orders vigilance probe into Rs 150-crore farm scam

The Bhagwant Mann led AAP government in Punjab has initiated a vigilance inquiry into a scam detected by the Agriculture Department in the distribution of crop residue management machines to farmers during the previous regime.

Sending the file related to the distribution of the machines to the chief minister, state Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal recommended a thorough investigation into the matter. He said the Central Sector Scheme on ‘Promotion of agricultural mechanisation for In-Situ management of crop residue (CRM) was implemented by the Punjab government from the year 2018-19 to the year 2021-22.

The scheme aimed to address the problem of air pollution caused due to stubble burning in the areas of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi by subsidising the machinery required for in-situ management of crop residue.

The minister said under this scheme, a total of 90,422 different machines were provided to the beneficiary farmers, registered farmer groups, cooperative societies and panchayats. Of these, 83,986 machines were provided by the Agriculture Department while the remaining machines were provided by the registered cooperative societies.

Dhaliwal said after receiving reports from many quarters about machines, provided to farmers on subsidy under the scheme, were not made available to eligible farmers, he directed the Agriculture Department to conduct a physical verification of the possession of the machines provided during the period from the year 2018-19 to the year 2021-22.

The minister said physical verification of 79,295 machines out of 83,986 machines provided by the department has been done till 16 August which is 94.4 percent of the total machines. Out of these verified machines, a total of 11275 machines (13 per cent) are not available with the beneficiaries.

Dhaliwal said during the initial investigation by the department, it appears that Rs 125 Crore to Rs 150 Crore have been misused. He has ordered an investigation to initiate action against the perpetrators.