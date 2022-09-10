Punjab: Now, get NoC for regularisation of properties online

In a bid to ensure timely disposal of applications for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies in the state, the Punjab government has introduced online submission and processing of applications on the regularisation portal for obtaining no-objection certificate (NoC).

The state government has also set a deadline of a maximum of 21 working days to complete the entire process to issue the NoC.

Revealing this on Saturday, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said that this facility could be availed of only by those allottees or residents, whose properties fall under the unauthorised colonies developed before 19 March, 2018.

Arora said that the person concerned can now log on to www.punjabregularization.in, the portal dedicated to regularisation of plots and buildings situated in unauthorised colonies, which will be processed online. Till now, the applications were processed offline so the applicants had to wait for a long time to get the NoC.

Due to ignorance, people who had purchased properties in unauthorised colonies which had mushroomed in the past few years. These allottees had invested their hard earned money to purchase plots or other establishments in these colonies, the Minister added.

To give a reprieve to them, the regularization portal has been revamped, said Arora, adding that new features have been added on the portal to facilitate the allottees or residents of unauthorised colonies interested in applying for regularization of their property.

Now, the portal extends a large number of facilities such as online submission of application, online payment, status checking of application and online disposal of the same. This one single portal is designed for regularisation of plots and buildings falling within MC and outside MC area for quick disposal of applications, he added.

To ensure quick and timely disposal of applications, the minister said that officials involved in the process of dealing with the applications would be required to take action in a fixed timeline which will be monitored. The whole process to issue the NoC would be completed maximum within 21 working days from the submission of the application on the portal, he said.

The Punjab government had notified a policy on October 18, 2018 to regularise plots falling in unauthorised colonies developed before 19.03.2018. Plot holders are facing issues for getting their plots regularized under this policy, since applications were processed offline.