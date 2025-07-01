Punjab: Minister distributes ₹8.72 crore loan waiver certificates to 505 SC families

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government continues its committed efforts to uplift the weaker and underprivileged sections of society. As part of this initiative, Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Tuesday handed over loan waiver certificates amounting to ₹8.72 crore to 505 families belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community during a special event organized at KG Palace, Malout.

On this occasion, the Minister also distributed approval letters worth ₹71.40 lakh to 140 beneficiaries under the Ashirwad Scheme, with each beneficiary receiving ₹51,000. She reiterated the Punjab Government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the needy and marginalized.

She emphasized that the State Government is implementing extensive welfare measures for people from all sections of society. She noted that, for the first time in Punjab’s history, such significant relief has been provided to economically weaker and backward classes—made possible by prioritizing the welfare of common people in the State’s budget. She added that the government is judiciously utilizing every rupee from the State exchequer for public welfare.

The Minister informed that this loan waiver covers all loans disbursed by the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation (PSCFC) up to March 31, 2020. This waiver provides much-needed financial relief to borrowers from the SC and differently-abled categories.

She added that the State Government has already issued ‘No Dues’ certificates to these beneficiaries, ensuring that no recovery proceedings will be initiated against them under PSCFC rules following the waiver. She further stated that the State Government will repay the entire outstanding principal, interest, and penal interest amount.