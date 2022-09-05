Punjab health minister launches eye donation campaign by pledging to donate his eyes

In an effort to boost the eye donation movement in the state, Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Monday took the pledge to donate his eyes.

Presiding over a state level event at Government Dental College Auditorium Patiala on the occasion of 37th National Eye Donation Fortnight, Chetan Singh Jauramajra said, eye donation campaigns should become a people’s movement.

He asked the public to come forward voluntarily to become an eye donor and contribute towards the awareness campaign launched by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government. ”

“The Punjab government would not allow state government’s hospitals to become referral hospitals only. It is the first priority of the Chief Minister that Punjab becomes the number one state in the country in the health sector,” Jauramajra said, adding that to fulfill the promise, many milestones have been being achieved to provide better health services.

The minister informed that the previous charisma of Government Rajindra Hospital and Mata Kaushalya Hospital would be restored and patients be treated on the lines of PGI by providing state-of-the-art facilities and best doctors in these hospitals.

He further added that in the near future state hospitals in Punjab will provide medical packages at competitive rates to attract foreign nationals for treatment. This in turn would promote medical tourism, generating a good source of revenue.