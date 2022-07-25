Punjab Govt frees 125 acre land near Chandigarh from encroachment

The Punjab government has freed 125 acres of land of Siswan village located on the outskirts of Chandigarh from illegal occupation.

The value of this land is hundreds of crores of rupees, which was illegally occupied by 13 persons, the Minister for Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayat Department Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said here on Monday while addressing the press conference at Siswan Dam.

He said following the instructions given by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, this panchayati land of Siswan village has been freed from illegal occupation and entered into the records of the revenue department. This land adjacent to former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s farm house was illegally occupied by 13 persons. The estimated value of this land is Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore per acre.

Dhaliwal said in the near future, another 8,000 acres of land in this area, which has been encroached upon illegally, will be taken under possession through legal process.

He said the rural development and panchayat department had on 1 May set a target of freeing five thousand acres of land from illegal occupation by June, but the department had freed 6100 acres of land from illegal occupation by the month of June.

Now, with the freeing 125 acres of land from illegal occupations in Siswan, in total 6,225 acres of land has been freed from illegal occupations, Dhaliwal added.

The minister said the government is not using any kind of pressure or force while freeing the Panchayat land from illegal possessions, but the action is being taken through the full legal process.