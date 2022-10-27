Punjab EBT scheme: Days after the identification of 90,248 dead beneficiaries of various pension schemes in a survey, Punjab’s Social Security Department now intends to implement an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) scheme to pay pensions to the beneficiaries.

Implementation of Punjab EBT scheme

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Thursday said the pension will be disbursed to the beneficiaries through business correspondence deployed by the concerned banks.

To implement the scheme, the first two pilot projects will be started soon in the districts of Sangrur and Sri Muktsar Sahib, she added.

The Minister said that a survey of 30.46 lakh beneficiaries was conducted recently. On completion of the survey, 90248 beneficiaries have been identified, who are dead.

Punjab EBT scheme

“By identifying the deceased beneficiaries, Punjab government will save Rs 13.53 crore per month and Rs 162.36 crore annually,” she added.

Dr Kaur said that with the identification of 90,248 deceased beneficiaries, financial loss of the government has stopped as well as the amount will be spent on helping other needy persons.