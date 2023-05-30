Punjab CM orders clearing of over 58,000 pending RCs, DLs by June 15

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the state Transport Department to ensure zero pendency of the driving licenses (DLs) and registration certificate (RCs) of vehicles by June 15.

Chairing a meeting of the Transport Department here at his office on Tuesday, the chief minister said people should not face any inconvenience in getting the DLs and RCs issued from the state government.

Mann asked the officers to ensure that the backlog of RCs and DLs that had been pending because of technical reasons is cleared by June 15 by all means.

He said the pendency of printing of smart cards is almost over as only 1943 on DLs were pending on 29 May. He said on 8 April only 29,934 DLs were printed which was increased to 3,08,061 on 29 May. The CM said the pendency of printing of DLs has been reduced from 1,77,012 on 8 April to 1943 on 29 May.

The chief minister said printing of RCs was nil on 8 April but it was recorded 3,47,272 on 29 May. He said the pendency of printing of smart cards of RC is 56,251 as on 29 May whereas it was 2,26,825 on 8 April.

The CM said in order to avoid problems of printing and pendency in future an undertaking should be taken from the company that the stock of smartcards required for the three months would be available with them.

Mann said most of the problems in issuance of DLs are coming as most of the time fee is deposited and the applicant does not come for photograph or the applicant applies for two categories (motorcycle and light motor vehicle) but appears for the competence test only for one category.

The CM said in case of RC non-fitting of High Security Registration plates without which RC cannot be approved and non depositing of complete required fee or motor vehicle tax is the reason for delay.

Mann said most of the time people do not upload complete documents as required under Rules due to which delay occurs adding that applicants must avoid these issues.