Punjab CM meets Modi; demands Rs one lakh crore package

New Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought a financial package of Rs one lakh crore from the centre over the next two years to enable the state to stand on its feet.

Talking to reporters after his meeting with the PM, Mann said he apprised Modi of the poor financial condition of the state with debts amounting to over Rs three lakh crore. ”I requested the PM to give a financial package of Rs 50000 crore per year for at least two years to the state for improving its financial health,” he said.

Mann said the PM also promised him that the centre would support the state government in any step taken by it to strengthen security. ”The PM told him that we will support any suggestion we make in the interest of national security,” he said.

The chief minister said attempts were being made to disturb peace and amity in the state. He said his government was determined to deal with disruptive forces.

The meeting, he said, was held in a cordial atmosphere. The PM congratulated him on becoming the CM.

Mann also took to Twitter and shared an image of his meeting with the PM.