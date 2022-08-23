Punjab CM claims to have given 17,313 jobs to youth in 5 months

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, claimed that in five months of assuming charge, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state has handed over appointment letters of government jobs to around 17,313 youth in the state.

Addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to 4,358 newly recruited constables in the Punjab Police, the CM said that the state government conducted the entire recruitment process in a transparent and fair manner. Merit was the only criterion of selection in the recruitment drive.

Chief Minister Mann further assured that recruitment for filling 5,739 more vacant posts of the Police Department will also be initiated soon.

Exhorting the new recruits of the Punjab Police to update their expertise for eliminating crime and criminals from the state, the CM said that all of them are highly qualified and well-equipped with academic and technical knowledge.

He revealed that out of a total of 4,358 candidates, 103 are post-graduate, 2,607 graduates and 1,648 are senior secondary pass outs. Similarly, 2,930 constables fall in the age group of 18 to 25 years whereas 816 are in the age group of 26 to 30 years.

Mann said though out of the total advertised posts, 33 per cent were reserved for the girls, girls have got recruitment for more posts than reserved for them in the Punjab Police thanks to their enormous capabilities and capacities.